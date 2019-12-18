A pedestrian died on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at the intersection of Third Avenue and Bute Street in Port Alberni. The accident happened near a crosswalk. Third Avenue will be closed for several hours. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Pedestrian killed in Port Alberni

Part of Third Avenue will be closed for several hours as RCMP analyze scene

A pedestrian has been killed on one of Port Alberni’s main roads.

Emergency vehicles were called to Third Avenue and Bute Street around 5:30 p.m. According to reports, bystanders were quick to start CPR. It was dark and raining at the time of the accident.

READ: Two pedestrians struck by vehicles in Port Alberni

Third Avenue is closed between Redford Street and Burde Street as RCMP and BC Ambulance personnel wait for the coroner and an RCMP collision analyst to arrive at the scene. Drivers can expect the road will be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. We will add more information as we know more.


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
President Donald Trump impeached by U.S. House on two charges

Just Posted

IGA gives back to North Island food banks

IGA and Georgia Main Food Group donated the gift cards to the two North Island food banks.

Emergency Services parade hits the streets in Port McNeill

Hot dogs, hot chocolate and cookies were given out at IGA.

Bake sale at Eagle View Elementary School raises funds for striking loggers

Altogether 26 kids baked everything that was for sale, and they all played a hosting role.

LETTER: USW/WFP Strike, who is the Grinch?

“Many forest workers face serious risks and dangerous hard work every day”

North Island Bantam Eagles dethrone Victoria Racquet Club Kings, gunning for Tier 2 League Banner

The Eagles “had to be at the top of our game” to defeat Victoria Racquet Club Kings.

VIDEO: How to avoid ‘holiday heart syndrome’

Term coined in 1978 to describe influx of emergency room patients during the holidays

Pedestrian killed in Port Alberni

Part of Third Avenue will be closed for several hours as RCMP analyze scene

President Donald Trump impeached by U.S. House on two charges

The historic vote split along party lines,

VIDEO: Environment Canada’s Top 10 weather events of 2019

Remember the one that dumped a ton of rain and destroyed Halloween?

Health care industry is a prized target, experts say in wake of LifeLabs hack

Hackers accessed personal information of up to 15 million customers, almost all in Ontario and B.C.

VIDEO: Wanda, a severely overweight cat, sheds 10 pounds with help from B.C. vet

A Prince George animal hospital is celebrating Wanda’s amazing transformation in just one year’s time

B.C. judge to rule in February in case of murdered high school student

Closing arugments wrap up in the second-degree murder trial of Gabriel Klein

Malahat biggest risk careless driving, not speed, SenseBC says

Claire Trevena rules out speed cameras for Vancouver Island road

Man starts petition to bring peaches back to Peachland

The petition now has 165 signatures

Most Read