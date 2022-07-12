People in the North Island will benefit from new emergency operations centre funding

New provincial emergency preparedness funding will help improve emergency operation centres, and better equip local governments and First Nations across the North Island to respond to emergencies and keep people safe.

Over $3.2 million in funding is being shared among 84 First Nations and local governments to help communities build or upgrade emergency operations centres (EOCs), purchase equipment, or enhance capacity through volunteer recruitment, retention and training.

“Community safety and emergency preparedness has been top of mind for many residents over the last few months, and new funding is a critical step in addressing the concerns that we have all shared,” said North Island MLA Michele Babchuk. “The North Island is the recipient of over $250,000 in emergency operations centre funding which means that families across the area can know that their communities are prepared to keep them safe.”

The Strathcona Regional District, Campbell River, the Ehattesaht First Nation, the Nuchatlaht First Nation, Gold River, Sayward, Tahsis, and Zeballos are receiving $180,200 in joint funding for the Public Warning Capacity Enhancement project. This regional project will enable the communities to upgrade infrastructure to alert the public in the event of a disaster.

Other projects being funded in the region are listed below:

Kwakiutl Band Council – $25,000 for the Emergency Operations Centre Development Project.

Mount Waddington Regional District – $25,000 for EOC Equipment and Supply Upgrades.

We Wai Kai Nation – $25,000 for the EOC Development Project.

The NDP governments budget for 2022 “provides $2.1 billion to support communities in building back better from recent disasters, and to strengthen defences to make sure people across B.C. are protected from future disasters,” added Babchuk.

