People’s Party of Canada plan to have a candidate in the North Island-Powell River riding

The People’s Party of Canada has announced its intention of placing a candidate in the North Island—Powell River riding for the 2019 federal election. Photo supplied

On March 28, 2019, Elections Canada formally recognized the North Island—Powell River PPC Association as an official electoral district association.

This association will now act as the official representative of the People’s Party of Canada locally and will be selecting a candidate to represent the party and the riding in the 2019 general election this fall.

The North Island-Powell River candidate will hold values similar to that of the party’s leader, Maxime Bernier, who formed the People’s Party upon the foundational principles of freedom, fairness, respect and responsibility, and of limited government intervention to solve local issues.

Bernier says abortion, gender identity not on PPC platform

“The PPC embodies the perspectives of thousands of Canadians across the country who feel like the traditional political parties have ignored them in favour of political posturing and pandering,” said Diane Forsey, vice-president of the North Island—Powell River—PPC Association. “We are dedicated to organizing locally to make sure our new Party can be successful in the fall elections.”

The People’s Party believes that each citizen should decide what’s best for their family, livelihood and community.

“The People’s Party represents a principled alternative to historical conservative options,” said Steven Lohrenz, president of the North Island—Powell River—PPC Association. “We’re happy to present a platform designed for the benefit of all Canadians; regardless of class or circumstance. We believe that a free market, administrated by the smallest government possible, is the truest way to a strong economy and the only way to support the varied hopes and needs of all Canadian citizens.”

To learn more about the association, or to become a member, visit http://www.ppc-nipr.ca/

Constituents can expect announcements in the coming weeks regarding the candidate nomination process.