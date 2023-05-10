A BC Transit bus in Victoria. (Black Press Media file)

A BC Transit bus in Victoria. (Black Press Media file)

Person in wheelchair hit by BC Transit bus in downtown Victoria

Collision at Douglas and Belleville Street on Tuesday night

A pedestrian in a wheelchair was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a BC Transit bus Tuesday night (May 9) in downtown Victoria.

Victoria Police Department traffic analysts attended the scene at Douglas Street and Belleville Street on Tuesday at around 8 p.m. The person’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening and they were taken to hospital.

“Our thoughts are with the pedestrian, driver, passengers and all those involved in the incident. We are supporting the police investigation into this matter, and if anyone witnessed this incident, we ask that they contact the Victoria police. As this is an active investigation, any further requests for information should be directed at the police,” a BC Transit spokesperson said in a release.

“Our top priority is safety,” they added.

VicPD said they couldn’t provide more details as the investigation is ongoing.

BC Transit added they are also doing an internal investigation.

READ MORE: Victoria police look to track down man who didn’t return to halfway house

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

AccidentsBC TransitCity of VictoriaVicPD

Previous story
B.C. snow levels vary widely
Next story
Police investigate alleged sex assault of 15-year-old girl at Sikh temple in B.C.

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks in the House of Commons. Photo courtesy YouTube
MP Blaney writes letter to fisheries minister pleading for fish farm transition plan

The City of Victoria will have added measures in place for summer heat events. (Black Press Media file photo)
Record-breaking heat to hit Vancouver Island: Environment Canada

Pumper 5 truck gets pushed into the fire station. (Port McNeill Fire Rescue Facebook photo)
Here’s the total cost for the Town of Port McNeill’s brand new Pumper 5 truck

The Kwakiutl First Nation hosted a gathering at their Gukwdzi in Fort Rupert on Red Dress Day, May 5, to remember, educate, and raise awareness for all the women, girls, men, boys, and two-spirited that have gone missing. See the full story and photos on page nine. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
PHOTOS: Kwakiutl First Nation hosts gathering at Gukwdzi to honour Red Dress Day

Pop-up banner image