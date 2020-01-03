Steven Michael Bacon, who police named as a person of interest in the unsolved murder of Makayla Chang in Nanaimo, has been arrested on an unrelated matter. (Photo submitted)

Person of interest in Nanaimo teen’s murder case arrested on unrelated charge

RCMP won’t say why Steven Michael Bacon was recently arrested or where he is being held

Police have arrested Steven Michael Bacon, a person of interest in Makayla Chang’s murder, on an unrelated charge.

Bacon was associated with Chang prior to the 16-year-old’s disappearance in March 2017. Police found her body in May of that year.

No one was ever charged with Chang’s murder and, although police had spoken with Bacon, neither he nor anyone else has been named as a suspect in the case, which remains unsolved.

Bacon was described as a “person of interest,” however, when Nanaimo RCMP serious crime unit put out a press release in August asking for the public’s help in locating Bacon so they could speak with him.

Kerry Chang, Makayla’s father, said he was informed of Bacon’s arrest Friday when two RCMP investigators arrived at his residence with a question for Janine Vautour, Makayla’s mother, regarding some information they were following up on in the investigation into Lisa Marie Young’s disappearance in 2002 and informed him during the conversation that Bacon had been arrested.

“They’re still following up on a lot of information they have, and I guess they just took it for granted that we knew already,” Chang said. “I heard something yesterday that there was a possibility, but nothing had been confirmed until today.”

Chang did not receive details about Bacon’s arrest from the officers, other than that Bacon was arrested for something unrelated to Makayla’s murder. Chang said he was finding out bits and pieces of information from friends who told him Bacon was caught somewhere between Chemainus and Lake Cowichan.

“I’m glad to see they made an arrest, at least … they said he was arrested in an unrelated manner, but that he would be held in custody for some time,” Chang said.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, confirmed today, Jan. 3, Bacon has been arrested and that it was for a matter unrelated to the murder investigation.

“We can confirm Steven Bacon has been arrested on an unrelated matter to the Makayla Chang investigation,” O’Brien said. “We are not in a position to state why he was arrested, where he was arrested or where he is currently being incarcerated. Mr. Bacon currently remains a person of interest in the Makayla Chang investigation, which is an active investigation.”

Prior to Bacon’s alleged arrest Thursday, he had not had contact with police since 2017.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. assessed home values to dip 2.5% in 2020
Next story
‘Millions of sparks’: Weather raises Australia’s fire danger

Just Posted

Storm watch: Flood warnings issued for North and West Vancouver Island

“stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks”

North Island Rising: How many of you will accomplish your New Year’s resolutions?

The relationship between resolutions and failure can have a serious impact on our self worth.

District of Port Hardy stops ‘tiny homes’ from being built downtown

The tiny homes were being erected without the necessary paperwork that was needed to build them.

Portside dancers show off moves at Christmas recital

The Christmas dance recital was held at the Gate House Theatre on Dec. 13-14.

Sooke family welcomes Vancouver Island’s first baby of 2020

Child was born at 12:17 a.m. at Victoria General

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers rescue buck tangled up in toboggan

After being tranquillized the deer was safely freed from his predicament without injury

WestJet most punctual airline in Canada, report says

Air Canada, meanwhile, earned 20th place

B.C. woman ordered to pay $200,000 for defaming ex-boyfriend on Instagram

The posts lasted over several months as the pair dated on and off

Person of interest in Nanaimo teen’s murder case arrested on unrelated charge

RCMP won’t say why Steven Michael Bacon was recently arrested or where he is being held

Victoria researcher finds ‘holy grail’ of killer whales

Encounter marks farthest south Type D orcas have been spotted

Quatse River floods Pioneer Inn campground

The Quatse River has flooded the Pioneer Inn campground in Port Hardy.… Continue reading

Killing of Iranian general sparks concerns for safety of Canadian troops

The U.S. has announced it’s sending nearly 3,000 more troops to the Mideast

UPDATE: More B.C. Ferries sailings cancelled as windy weather persists

Corporation says Friday conditions are ‘boisterous’

RCMP release video, photos of two people of interest in Christmas Eve homicides in Duncan

The first person of interest is described as possibly a Caucasian male

Most Read