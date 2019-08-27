(Unsplash)

Pets exposed to cannabis on the rise: Canadian vets association

54 incidents have been reported in the first seven months of 2019

The number of pets exposed to cannabis in Canada appears to be on the rise, according to the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association.

The association said Tuesday that 54 incidents have been reported in the first seven months of 2019, compared to 64 throughout all of 2018.

The figures come from Canadian pet owners and veterinarians seeking help from the Pet Poison Hotline in the United States, the association said. Because Canada does not have its own national pet poison registry, the association believes actual statistics are much higher.

In a letter to Health Canada earlier this year, the association advocated for allowing veterinarians to advise pet owners on how to use cannabis for their pets and for putting “keep out of reach of animals” labelling on cannabis products.

VIDEO: Vets lobby to expand medical cannabis laws to include dogs, cats

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Down the toilet: Study compares pot, meth, cocaine found in sewage across Canada
Next story
Canada pushing for Amazon protections in free-trade talks with Brazil

Just Posted

VIDEO: 2019 Hyde Creek Music Festival

Relive the event with this photo video!

DIY Dogwash a hit at the North Island Mall

The DIY Dogwash is basically a big vending machine that allows you to groom your own dog.

Terry Fox Run returns to Port Hardy Sept. 15 at Carrot Park

“I would be delighted if the District of Port Hardy will permit us to host our event at Carrot Park”

North Island wildfire east of Sara Lake listed as under control

The wildfire is currently listed at 0.65 hectares.

OPINION: Ten signs that Port Alice has changed

“Right now, our lack of amenities is holding back economic growth in our village”

Middle-class gang violence in B.C. breaks from history with higher stakes

Gangs in B.C. are not a new phenomenon

Oklahoma opioid ruling could pressure pharma companies to settle in B.C.: experts

Ontario and New Brunswick have announced they will participate in B.C.’s lawsuit

Pregnant woman camps in tent ahead of out-of-town delivery in Williams Lake

Costs for maternity patients to travel and stay outside the valley are not covered

‘Cougar’ spotted in Surrey actually a large domestic cat, police say

Conservation officers, RCMP respond to wooded area near elementary school following report

B.C. man fined, ordered to stay away from bears after feeding one Tim Hortons timbits

Randy Scott was charged under B.C.’s Wildlife Act in October 2018

Woman filmed yelling racial slurs in Richmond parking lot will not be charged

RCMP are warning the public that their reactions to the incident online could be treated as criminal

B.C. Indigenous group vows to battle Site C dam in court again

B.C. Hydro project preparing to divert Peace River next summer

Drought to force water pumping into Cowichan River starting Thursday

Water levels in lake continue to plummet

B.C. dad accused of murdering daughters asked about last day with them

Oak Bay’s Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey, 4

Most Read