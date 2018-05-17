An apparent leaky valve at the base of a beer tank at Phillips Brewery caused beer and foam to flow into the street for a short time this afternoon in Victoria. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

B.C. brewery creates ale trail after tank leaks onto city street

Neighbours reported a certain aroma filling the air, as beer and foam hopped curbs in Victoria

A tank went bust Thursday afternoon at Phillips Brewing in Victoria, as beer and foam hopped over downtown curbs, sending staff running down an ale trail of spilled brew.

Reports of sudsy sidewalks on the corner of Government and Pembroke streets came in shortly before 3 p.m. as brewery staff quickly took to the streets with brooms and a hose to usher the beer into nearby storm drains.

A staff member says the leak started as they were trying change the valve on one of the brite tanks.

More to come.

– With files from Don Descoteau

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

