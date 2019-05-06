A member of the Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band based in Vernon march down Baker Street during the annual spring fling hosted in Nelson on Saturday. Photo: Jake Sherman

PHOTOS: B.C. pipe bands gather in Nelson

Ten pipe bands from across the province and one from south of the border gathered in Nelson

Bagpipes could be heard for miles.

On Saturday 10 pipe bands from across the province and one from Washington State gathered in Nelson for the 41st annual Spring Fling. It is the third time in 20 years that the event has been hosted on Baker Street.

The bands marched along Baker Street before assembling in Hall Street Plaza.

The Kootenay Kiltie Pipe band led the parade as the pipe bands consecutively marched along Baker Street.

The Nelson Sea Cadets closed the parade.

The Spring Fling was first held in Revelstoke in 1978.

 

The Kamloops pipe band are led into the parade during the annual Spring Fling hosted in Nelson on Saturday. Photo: Jake Sherman

Drum Major Niel Kay leads the Kamloops Pipe Band as they march down Baker Street during the annual Spring Fling on Saturday. Photo: Jake Sherman

The Kamloops Pipe Band march down Baker Street during the annual Spring Fling on Saturday. Photo: Jake Sherman

A member of the Trail pipe band marches along Baker Street during the annual Spring Fling on Saturday. Photo: Jake Sherman

Kenyon Fields from Grand Forks and Mark Waldorf from Spokane mingle after both of their bands marched along Baker Street during the annual spring fling hosted in Nelson. Photo: Jake Sherman

Drum Major Bob Watson from Summerland photographed during the annual spring fling hosted in Nelson on Saturday. Photo: Jake Sherman

Drum Major Niel Kay photographed during the annual spring fling hosted in Nelson on Saturday. Photo: Jake Sherman

Drum major Ethan Whittla leads the Kelowna Pipe Band as they march along Baker Street during the annual spring fling. Photo: Jake Sherman

Drum majors Bob Watson, of the Summerland Pipe Band, Niel Kay, of the Kamloops Pipe Band, and Ethan Whittla of the Kelowna Pipe Band, direct all 11 bands as they perform in honour of the Kootenay Kilte Pipe Bands 100th anniversary. Photos: Jake Sherman

Pipe Major David Hogg marches with the Kootenay Kiltie Pipe Band on Saturday during the annual spring fling. Photo: Jake sherman

Rocky Van der Berg twirls his baton as he plays with 11 pipe bands who gathered from around the province during the annual spring fling hosted in Nelson. Photo: Jake Sherman

The Kootenay Kiltie Pipe Band leads the parade as they march along Baker Street on Saturday. Photo: Jake Sherman

The Grand Forks Pipe Band marches along Baker Street during the annual Spring Fling on Saturday. Photo: Jake Sherman

