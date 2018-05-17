Sparwood residents posted photos in the Sparwood Schoolyard Facebook group of ‘Black Rain’ falling on their vehicles, last night. Source: Facebook

PHOTOS: ‘Black rain’ falls in East Kootenay town

Sparwood residents have expressed concern about "black rain" falling in the town yesterday

Sparwood residents have taken to social media to express concern about “black rain” falling in the town yesterday.

Members of the Sparwood Schoolyard Facebook group posted photos of white surfaces dotted with black, which were reportedly caused by the rain.

“It’s raining black rain?” posted Russell Smith on Wednesday night.

“I got black dots all over my white shirt bringing my garbage in,” commented Shauna Johnson.

Other users expressed outrage.

“Yes, I was in shock,” said Tania Lyons.

“My vehicle looks like it got mud splashed all over it. We’re breathing this in.”

The Free Press has requested comment from Teck Resources, which operates a coal mine in the area.

More to come.

 

