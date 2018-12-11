PHOTOS: Salvation Army’s luncheon brings a blast of Christmas spirit to the North Island

North Islanders, around 300, filled the Island Copper Room as they enjoyed lunch and dessert.

THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO Michael Winter reads the ticket numbers for the door prizes.

Port Hardy’s civic centre echoed with laughter as North Island locals had smiles on their faces during Salvation Army’s Christmas luncheon.

Salvation Army’s Mount Waddington Community Ministry put on their annual Christmas luncheon for locals on Dec. 11 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Over 300 North Islanders showed up to the annual event.

The event included a free lunch, dessert, and door prizes. Children were able to share their Christmas wishes as Santa Claus showed up shortly after the luncheon started all while Santa’s elf handed out presents. A group of musicians also came together to put on some live Christmas music as well.

Michael Winter, Community Ministries Supervisor for Salvation Army’s Lighthouse Resource Centre, said that Salvation Army has “been doing it every year, but what happened is it grew and grew and got so big we ended up using the civic centre.”

“It’s a blessed time,” he added, “and we’re blessed to be a part of it. It’s really a community effort. Everyone pitches in and helps.”

View the photo gallery:

THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO Two volunteers were happy to hand out tickets for meals and dessert.

THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO 300 North Island locals showed up at Salvation Army’s lunch.

THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO A band of musicians came together to put on some Christmas music.

THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO A harmonica, drums, guitars and singing made for good holiday songs.

THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO Volunteers take a break from handing out coffee and juice.

THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO A full plate of lunch.

THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO Numerous volunteers from local organizations came out to help.

THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO Volunteers preparing the refreshments.

THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO Locals enjoying their lunch.

THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO After lunch, locals also enjoyed apple pie with whip cream on top.

THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO Santa Claus came to visit the kids while the elf happily handed out Christmas gifts.

THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO Former Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw councillor Ernie Henderson and Port Hardy RCMP officer Paul Starr.

THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO Children waited eagerly in a line up to tell Santa their Christmas wishes.

THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO Port Hardy Christian Fellowship’s pastor George Ewald and local Jim Ling watch on as the band plays.

THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO North Island families enjoy a meal together.