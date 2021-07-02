PHSS postpones totem pole raising until the fall

‘We hope that we will be able to have a full gathering to celebrate at that time’

The site in front of Port Hardy Secondary School where the 40-foot totem pole will be raised. (PHSS photo)

Port Hardy Secondary School’s 40-foot totem pole will have to wait until the fall to be raised in front of a crowd.

“We have learned that a bracket that we need to raise the pole will not be ready in time,” said Principal Rena Sweeney. “We have made the difficult decision to postpone the pole raising until the fall. We hope that we will be able to have a full gathering to celebrate at that time.”

PHSS added on its Facebook page that with a fall ceremony, “we hope it will allow for an in-person celebration rather than an online livestream as COVID guidelines currently allow. This is disappointing, but it will be an uplifting event to return to in the fall!”

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First NationsSchools