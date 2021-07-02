The site in front of Port Hardy Secondary School where the 40-foot totem pole will be raised. (PHSS photo)

The site in front of Port Hardy Secondary School where the 40-foot totem pole will be raised. (PHSS photo)

PHSS postpones totem pole raising until the fall

‘We hope that we will be able to have a full gathering to celebrate at that time’

Port Hardy Secondary School’s 40-foot totem pole will have to wait until the fall to be raised in front of a crowd.

“We have learned that a bracket that we need to raise the pole will not be ready in time,” said Principal Rena Sweeney. “We have made the difficult decision to postpone the pole raising until the fall. We hope that we will be able to have a full gathering to celebrate at that time.”

PHSS added on its Facebook page that with a fall ceremony, “we hope it will allow for an in-person celebration rather than an online livestream as COVID guidelines currently allow. This is disappointing, but it will be an uplifting event to return to in the fall!”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First NationsSchools

Previous story
Juniper Ridge wildfire in Kamloops flares back up
Next story
B.C. deaths triple over the past week, to 719, as a result of heat wave

Just Posted

The site in front of Port Hardy Secondary School where the 40-foot totem pole will be raised. (PHSS photo)
PHSS postpones totem pole raising until the fall

Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman in Maple Ridge, B.C., on July 1, 2021, as he waits for details on the 9,000-hectare wildfire that destroyed at least 90 per cent of the village the day prior. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton

Lytton Hospital amid a fast-moving wildfire that sparked June 30, 2021. (Ken White/Facebook)
THE LATEST: 90% of Lytton destroyed in wildfire, injuries reported

The sun over Woss on Monday. (Luke Rushton photo)
Resident says Woss unofficially broke Vancouver Island temperature record