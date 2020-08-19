Pilot dead after helicopter crash at mine in northern B.C., company confirms

A pilot is dead after a helicopter crash near a mining site in rural northern B.C.
Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. confirmed to The Terrace Standard that the pilot was killed in a crash on Tuesday, Aug. 18, and that the helicopter was destroyed. The company said that the pilot – who has not been identified – was in the area supporting a mine exploration drill project at Eskay Creek Mine.
The mine is roughly 250 kilometers north of Stewart.
Those details have not been confirmed by police. RCMP said in a news release that they will release further information as it becomes available. At this time, the weather conditions or events that may have led to the crash are unknown.
