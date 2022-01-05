Pipe problem shuts down toilets, food service at Victoria ferry terminal

Temporary washrooms on their way to Victoria terminal, says BC Ferries

Washrooms and food service are down at Swartz Bay as the ferry terminal deals with a water main issue. (Black Press Media file photo)

Ongoing issues with a water leak at Swartz Bay have forced BC Ferries staff to close off its washrooms and food service until further notice.

The transportation company said its working to deliver temporary washroom facilities to the Greater Victoria ferry terminal. Until then, passengers will just have to sit tight.

BC Ferries said it’s working to fix the pipe problem as soon as possible but hasn’t provided a timeline for when it expects service to be restored and apologized for any inconvenience caused.

READ ALSO: Expect snow, freezing rain on Vancouver Island with latest winter weather warning

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferryBCFerriesGreater Victoria