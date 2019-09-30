Piranhas found in B.C. lake were likely unwanted pets, conservation officers say

It’s against the law to introduce aquatic invasive species in B.C.

B.C. conservation officers say a piranha, shown in a handout photo, reeled in by a fisherman in a Vancouver Island lake last week was likely someone’s unwanted pet. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of British Columbia

B.C. conservation officers say two piranhas found in Nanaimo were likely unwanted pets.

One red-bellied piranha was reeled in by an angler in Westwood Lake last week. Another was caught in the same lake during the summer.

The Conservation Officer Service says in a Facebook post that the tropical fish with sharp teeth can’t survive winter climates.

The service says introducing aquatic invasive species can have harmful effects, including threatening native fish, ecosystems and other species.

KEEP READING: Nanaimo anglers wonder if any more piranhas are biting

It adds that it’s illegal and a conviction for a first offence could result in a fine of up to $100,000 and a prison term of up to one year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Names of children who died in residential schools released in sombre ceremony

Just Posted

VIDEO: North Island Midget Eagles win back to back games at the Chilton Arena

Goaltender Avary Miller was awarded first star by her team after Sunday’s game against the Generals.

2019 ELECTION ELECTION: North Island-Powell River candidates address fish farms

“What is your position on the impact of salmon farms on the B.C. coast?”

UPDATE: Port Hardy Estuary Indigenous carving found

“Thankfully the case of the missing carving was a happy mistake and not stolen as previously thought.”

Port Alice resident rides out Hurricane Dorian

Leask’s boat, the Loon II, is a wooden boat that he built himself from scratch.

North Island Rising: Maybe it’s the voters, not the politicians, who are crazy

“It’s about voting people out – not in - and replacing them”

VIDEO: Hundreds attend #OrcaCelebration as killer whales return to Howe Sound

Orca return comes after years of remediation

Piranhas found in B.C. lake were likely unwanted pets, conservation officers say

It’s against the law to introduce aquatic invasive species in B.C.

Funding available to control B.C. urban deer population

Provincial government providing up to $100,000 for urban deer operational or research projects

Two people beat up with baseball bats at Nanaimo park

Police looking for suspects who were seen in newer-model orange car

Two B.C. men seek to open class action against e-cigarette giant Juul

Owen Mann-Campbell and another B.C. man seek damages after using Juul vapes

North Island Bantam Eagles go 4-0 in preseason tiering

Anytime you come home from the weekend on the road with two wins, it’s a positive step”

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

VP quits after backlash to University of Alberta’s billboard on climate change

Ad said higher temperature and humidity will boost province’s barley yield

Accidents and anguish as snow arrives early on Prairies

Environment Canada reports 95 cm in Waterton National Park near U.S. border

Most Read