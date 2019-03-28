A report has been released on the crash of a plane last August at Abbotsford International Airport. Abbotsford Airport Authority photo

Plane that crashed after Abbotsford airshow wasn’t allowed to carry paying passengers: report

Five people, including four passengers, were hurt in crash at Abbotsford International Airport

The plane that crashed at the Abbotsford International Airport shortly after last year’s airshow didn’t have a permit to carry paying passengers and “did not meet modern aircraft safety standards,” the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) wrote in a report issued this morning.

Five people were injured – two seriously – when a 74-year-old De Havilland Dragon Rapide, crashed shortly after takeoff following last year’s airshow. The museum that owned the plane had sold tickets to paying customers on the Abbotsford International Airshow’s website.

The plane was operated by the Historic Flight Foundation, a U.S. flight museum that was selling rides at the airshow.

The report notes that while the aircraft “was considered airworthy, it did not meet modern aircraft safety standards.” The plane had been issued a “Special Airworthiness Certificate – Experimental” by American aviation authorities that allowed it to fly. Transport Canada had issued a permit that allowed the plane to be flown to and from the airshow, but which didn’t allow it to carry paying passengers.

Nevertheless, the plane took off with four passengers at 5:31 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2018, shortly after the the airshow had concluded.

“During the takeoff, the aircraft encountered strong, gusting crosswinds,” the report says. “It climbed to about 30 feet above ground level before descending suddenly and impacting the runway, coming to rest on its nose immediately off the right edge of the runway.”

The TSB found that “Historical information indicates that the Dragon Rapide is more difficult to handle during crosswind takeoffs than most tail-wheel-equipped aircraft, particularly from paved (rather than grass) runways.”

The report said that, “according to pilot notes, the maximum allowable crosswind component for takeoff is 17 knots.” This is not a limitation of the aircraft; rather, it is a cautionary speed, meaning that operating in winds above that value would require above-average flying skills.”

Crosswinds during the plane’s takeoff were estimated to be as much as 18 knots.

“While taking off, the aircraft encountered swirling winds, resulting in a sudden loss of airspeed shortly after becoming airborne,” the report said. “Video footage from multiple sources confirmed strong, gusting winds at the time of the accident.”

The report also found that the aircraft didn’t have an accurate passenger manifest on board, which could make it difficult for first responders to identify passengers.

The report concludes with several “safety messages” that stress the importance of being familiar with regulatory requirements and the fact that vintage aircraft may be more difficult to control than modern planes.

It adds: “Appropriate equipment during an emergency response needs to be available to prevent further injury and property loss after a crash. In addition, not having an accurate passenger manifest can make it difficult for first responders to confirm the identity of passengers.”

The TSB is an independent agency tasked with investigating incidents and making recommendations to address safety problems.

The report won’t result in any immediate recriminations, although Transport Canada will also have access to the report, a TSB spokesperson said.

The News has requested comment from organizers of the Abbotsford International Airshow.

