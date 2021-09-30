BC Hydro is notifying North Island customers of a scheduled power outage that is set to occur on Oct. 4 at 10:00 p.m. (BC Hydro logo)

BC Hydro is notifying North Island customers of a scheduled power outage that is set to occur on Oct. 4 at 10:00 p.m. (BC Hydro logo)

Planned power outage coming in early October for North Island

The power outage is scheduled to last from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

BC Hydro will be shutting off the power to all North Island communities overnight on Oct. 4.

The power outage is scheduled to last from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

In a statement released to North Island residents, BC Hydro noted it needs to turn off the power for eight hours to “make repairs to electrical infrastructure. To keep our crews and the public safe, power must be switched off while we complete this work.”

BC Hydro added that to protect your equipment from damage during the outage, “please turn off all lights, electric heaters, major appliances and unplug electronics. We’ll restore power as soon as we can.”

BC Hydro responded quickly to the North Island Gazette’s request for more information on the electrical infrastructure repairs.

“We are making permanent repairs to transmission structures that were damaged on July 9 by logging equipment,” said BC Hydro spokesperson Karla Lowers.

She added that crews had only made temporary repairs at the time in order to get the power back on as quickly as possible.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHydropower outages

Previous story
High winds see night/late-night Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry sailings cancelled
Next story
Ferry cancellations continue between Victoria and Vancouver Thursday

Just Posted

BC Hydro is notifying North Island customers of a scheduled power outage that is set to occur on Oct. 4 at 10:00 p.m. (BC Hydro logo)
Planned power outage coming in early October for North Island

The Tree to Sea loop is a 1,000 km bikepacking route around the north end of Vancouver Island. Photo courtesy Miles Arbor
1,000 km route opens North Island to bikepackers

Mainroad photo
Mainroad warns North Island of upcoming extreme weather storm

The 14-metre vessel fully engulfed in flames. (MARPAC photo)
Vessel catches fire and sinks off northern Vancouver Island, two passengers saved