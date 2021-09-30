Planned power outage coming in early October for North Island

The power outage is scheduled to last from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

BC Hydro is notifying North Island customers of a scheduled power outage that is set to occur on Oct. 4 at 10:00 p.m. (BC Hydro logo)

BC Hydro will be shutting off the power to all North Island communities overnight on Oct. 4.

The power outage is scheduled to last from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

In a statement released to North Island residents, BC Hydro noted it needs to turn off the power for eight hours to “make repairs to electrical infrastructure. To keep our crews and the public safe, power must be switched off while we complete this work.”

BC Hydro added that to protect your equipment from damage during the outage, “please turn off all lights, electric heaters, major appliances and unplug electronics. We’ll restore power as soon as we can.”

BC Hydro responded quickly to the North Island Gazette’s request for more information on the electrical infrastructure repairs.

“We are making permanent repairs to transmission structures that were damaged on July 9 by logging equipment,” said BC Hydro spokesperson Karla Lowers.

She added that crews had only made temporary repairs at the time in order to get the power back on as quickly as possible.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHydropower outages