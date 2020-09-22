Governor General Julie Payette delivers the Throne Speech in the Senate chamber, Thursday December 5, 2019 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

PM Trudeau to deliver national address on COVID-19 pandemic after throne speech

Canada’s chief public health office warned today there could be a dramatic resurgence of COVID-19 cases

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to deliver a national address to Canadians Wednesday night after the throne speech.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Trudeau will speak to Canadians directly on the “urgency of fighting COVID-19” as the country faces a second wave of the pandemic.

Trudeau will also speak about how the Liberal government plans to fight COVID-19 and build the economic recovery from the pandemic-related shutdown.

Those plans will also be outlined in the throne speech.

The federal Liberals are expected to lay out plans for child care, affordable housing and navigating the economic fallout of the pandemic as part of throne speech cast in the shadow of rising COVID-19 cases.

Canada’s chief public health office warned today there will be a dramatic resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Canada unless people limit contact with others in coming days.

Dan Kelly of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business says he’s hoping the government focuses its throne speech on navigating the pandemic.

Non-essential businesses were forced to close during lockdowns earlier this year to slow the spread of COVID-19, but have reopened since as restrictions have eased.

Kelly says it could be years before thousands of small businesses in the country have revenues equal to what they made before the pandemic.

His group is hoping to see a rejigging of commercial rent assistance that has fallen short of expectations, among other aid to businesses.

READ MORE: Public health officials urge Canadians to limit contacts again as COVID-19 cases rise

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. could be without a new leader for multiple weeks after Election Day: officials
Next story
BC Liberals must change gears from election cynicism, focus on the issues: UBC professors

Just Posted

Everyone should be aware of the Labour Day movement

My hat is off to Tyson Whitney for his article on Labour Day.

Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

John Horgan meets with Lieutenant Governor to request vote

BC Timber Sales’ operations on the North Island and Central Coast to be audited

The Forest Practices Board randomly chose the region to check for compliance to legislation

Transformative ‘Centre of Hope’ coming to Port Hardy

With the new building, the Salvation Army will be able to run the shelter year long.

‘It’s time to move on’ – North Island MLA Claire Trevena will not seek re-election

Trevena has represented the area since 2005

B.C. reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, one hospital outbreak

61 people in hospital as summer ends with election

BC Liberals must change gears from election cynicism, focus on the issues: UBC professors

COVID-19 response and recovery is likely to dominate platforms

B.C. could be without a new leader for multiple weeks after Election Day: officials

More than 20K mail-in voting packages were requested within a day of B.C. election being called

Vancouver Island sailor stranded in U.S. hospital after suffering massive stroke at sea

Oak Bay man was attempting to circumnavigate the world solo

Majority needed to pass COVID-19 budget, B.C. premier says

John Horgan pushes urgent care centres in first campaign stop

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Nanaimo RCMP shut down illegal racing and stunt driving site

Police “swoop in” to seize vehicles and issue violation tickets

Public health officials urge Canadians to limit contacts again as COVID-19 cases rise

Canada has committed $1 billion to buy at least 154 million doses of vaccines from five different companies

Vancouver Island family overwhelmed with 14 Lab puppies

Litter may be one of the biggest ever

Most Read