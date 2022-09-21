Vince Ditrich. (Submitted photo)

Vince Ditrich. (Submitted photo)

PODCAST: A chat with longtime Spirit of the West drummer turned author Vince Ditrich

TODAY IN B.C.: Second book ‘The Vicar’s Knickers’ released in the Tony Vicar trilogy

You will find Today in BC podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google streaming.

Vince Ditrich spent 30 years as the drummer and later manager – of the hugely successful band Spirit of the West.

After a life of music on the road, Ditrich turned to writing, and in 2021 he released the first of three novels entitled the Liquor Vicar. The lead character Tony Vicar is from Tyee Lagoon, a fictional Vancouver Island town.

“He’s a failed musician, he always had dreams of great to grandeur, but he was not able to achieve anything. He just wasn’t sufficiently talented and he always held the dream,” said Ditrich. “So many of the guys I’ve known through the years, they still have the same hairstyle they had when they were in Grade 11. Same pants, hearts of gold and wonderful guys but they just can’t let go of that.”

The second book, The Vicar’s Knickers, is named after the pub that Tony Vicar has opened and is home to an interesting and colourful cast of characters.

The author recently signed an agreement with Sugar Skull Films and together the two are actively pursuing a broadcaster for a television series for Tony Vicar and his cast of characters.

Ditrich has not retired from the music biz completely. On this edition of Today in BC, he offers listeners of the podcast a track that he recently produced for Travis Matthews, son of Gordie Matthews, guitarist for k.d. Lang and Ian Tyson. It’s an original song, entitled ‘Diamonds’.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca and you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: Jan Rabson, a voice with character and character voices

LISTEN: Classic car hunting with Matt Sager of TV’s ‘Lost Car Rescue’

Like us

Black PressBritish ColumbiaMusicPodcasts

Previous story
Kelowna Mountie involved in caught-on-camera 2020 arrest takes stand in assault trial
Next story
Port Alice residents brainstorm ideas for the village’s future

Just Posted

Group #4 and word cloud at the open house. (Debra Lynn photo)
Port Alice residents brainstorm ideas for the village’s future

PHOTO FINISH: Dorian Baird, 11, zips over the finish line in his Delorean time machine soap box race car during the Sept. 17 Dustin Riley Soap Box Derby at Ucluelet’s Bay Street. Dorian went on to win top spot of the Tier B group. (Nora O’Malley photos)
PHOTOS: 2022 Dustin Riley Soap Box Derby in Ucluelet

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono scored a goal against the Powell River Kings on Sunday in his hometown of Port McNeill at the Chilton Regional Arena. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Bono returns to home ice for two preseason BCHL games in Port McNeill

A little boy dresses up to watch on Quadra Street as the ceremonial procession and provincial commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II passes along. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
PHOTOS: Victoria procession, ceremony, as B.C. pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II