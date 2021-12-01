Podcast: Are you prepared in case of a weather emergency?

Aaron Dawson, emergency program co-ordinator for the City of Parksville, visits the PQB News/VI Daily studios. (Peter McCully photo)

The PQB News/VI Free Daily podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

For our latest installment, PQB News/VI Daily editor Philip Wolf talks with Aaron Dawson, emergency program co-ordinator for the City of Parksville, about efforts in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area to help with residents displaced during recent flooding, as well as updates on continuing EMO programs.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#PQBeatBC FloodParksvillePodcastqualicum beach