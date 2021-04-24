Cheryl Dill visits the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)

Podcast: business and tourism with Island job-finder and festival organizer Cheryl Dill

PQBeat: COVID-19 has far-reaching impacts on Vancouver Island’s hospitality industry and beyond

The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Cheryl Dill – Wears Two Hats 4:14:21

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf and publisher Peter McCully talk to Cheryl Dill, executive director at Central Vancouver Island Job Opportunities Building Society (Career Centre) and president of the Parksville Beach Festival Society. Chat includes the cancellation of the BeachFest and annual sand sculpting competition in Parksville, the job market on Vancouver Island and some good news regarding an outdoor performance theatre.

Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

#PQBeat Business Coronavirus Jobs Parksville Podcast Tourism vancouverisland

