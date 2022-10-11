Following B.C.’s Burden family through their real-time renovation. (HAVAN Photo)

PODCAST: Following B.C.’s Burden family through their real-time renovation

TODAY IN BC: Project Planning and tough choices that had to be made

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

In the latest episode of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ things are getting real as the Burden Family realizes their Pinterest dreams might not all come true after bringing together the designer, builder and required engineers in the project planning stage.

Host Jennifer-Lee Gunson explores the realities and sometimes tough choices that had to be made to realize their dream, within budget.

“Having the Burdens live in the basement through the project resulted in big impacts on what was possible upstairs,” said Cara Hansen of Triple Dot Design. “The engineer came in with a curve ball, making the basement unliveable and this created a domino effect on the kitchen and bathroom design upstairs.”

Homeowner Justin Burden said: “We were presented with a cost-benefit analysis. Moving a wall or post just 12 or 24 inches, the financial implications of that were significant, and so we decided that wasn’t the route for us. We had to forgo the kitchen island and claw foot tub.”

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

Black PressBritish ColumbiaCommmunityTrending Now

Previous story
PHOTOS: 151-hectare grassfire burning between Grand Forks, Christina Lake along Hwy. 3
Next story
Trudeau condemns deadly Russian strikes on Kyiv, Ukrainian cities

Just Posted

Left to right in the photo: Louise Dugas, Joanne Beek, Lionel Gunson and Nicki Ranger. (Submitted photo)
North Island Crisis Counselling Centre receives generous donation

The mayoral candidate meeting before a large influx of people arrived, nearly doubling the attendance. (Debra Lynn photo)
Crowd at the Port Alice mayoral candidates forum was one of the largest ever

Andy Adams (left) was one of the recipients of the 2022 IWC Ambassador Award this year, presented by IWC Executive Director Jim Brennan. Photo courtesy IWC
Two Campbell Riverites given Immigrant Welcome Centre’s Ambassador Award

Photo credit: Janice & George Mucalov
Indigenous-owned driving school to strengthen economic opportunities on the North Island