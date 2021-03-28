Police confirm death of 20-year-old man in Port Alberni was homicide

Victim, suspect likely known to each other, say RCMP

Port Alberni RCMP have identified the victim in Saturday’s early morning suspicious death.

Police were called to the 3500-block of Fourth Avenue, in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center, at approximately 7:20 a.m., where a 20-year-old male was located on the street with stab wounds to his chest. He succumbed to his injuries.

Police confirmed Sunday night they are considering the man’s death a homicide.

“We have finished processing the crime scene but we are still asking the public for their assistance,” said Sgt. Clayton Wiebe of the Port Alberni RCMP. “If anyone was in the area at approximately 6:30 a.m. on March 27 or may have witness this incident, please call us.”

Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other and there is no on going risk to the general public, Wiebe added.

While the victim has been identified, police did not release his name.

Police are asking for any witness that may have been in the area to contact them at 250-723-2424.

Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations elders gathered Saturday evening and performed a cleansing ceremony where the body had lain.

Several small bouquets of flowers have been placed as a makeshift memorial among the boulders in front of the Friendship Center.



