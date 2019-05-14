The body of a 65 year-old man was discovered in his residence on Lanes Road on May 10. (Submitted photo)

Police, coroner investigating after body of man, 65, found in Cowichan residence

Death under investigation

  May. 14, 2019
  • News

The body of a 65-year-old man was found in his home in the 4500-block of Lanes Road in the Cowichan Valley by a neighbour on May 10.

Investigators are now working with the BC Coroners Service to determine how the man, who appeared to have been deceased for some time, died.

“At this point the man’s identity will not be released pending the investigative need to do so,” according to a press release from the RCMP.

“The investigation is continuing.”

Thomas Wagner, a neighbour of the deceased man in Edgewater Mobile Home Park he said he knew as Dave, said another neighbour who entered the residence became suspicious, as the 65-year-old had not been seen outside his home in a couple of days and his car was still in the driveway.

“He is known to neighbours as a reclusive, somewhat erratic, person who had very little contact with them,” Wagner said.

“The mobile investigation vehicle arrived shortly after the discovery of the body and neighborhood residents were interviewed.”

