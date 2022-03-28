Police dog finds missing Port Alberni boy

Boy had gone missing in the trails at Maplehurst Park

A photo of Police Service Dog Jammer. (PHOTO COURTESY PORT ALBERNI RCMP)

A photo of Police Service Dog Jammer. (PHOTO COURTESY PORT ALBERNI RCMP)

A Port Alberni police dog helped to rescue a missing child in an area park last week.

On March 24 at approximately 2:10 p.m., the Port Alberni RCMP received a call about a 10-year-old boy that had gone missing in the trails at Maplehurst Park.

Both uniformed and plain-clothes officers attended the area, assisted by Police Service Dog Jammer and his handler Cst. Bartlett, as well as the Alberni Valley Rescue Squad.

RCMP said Jammer was able to pick up a track quickly and the boy was found just off the main trail—scared, but unharmed.

“A missing child will always garner a large response from officers,” said Cst. Richard Johns, media relations officer with the Port Alberni RCMP.

Johns said it is never to early to call police about a missing person.

PORT ALBERNIRCMP

Previous story
‘Absolutely tragic’: 3 children, 2 adults dead after Brampton, Ont., house fire
Next story
Island driver guilty of impaired, dangerous driving for hitting dogwalking sisters

Just Posted

Port Hardy business owner Tristan Radzik pulled seven shopping carts out of the creek near Port Hardy Secondary School. (Submitted photos)
Local business owner gives back to community by salvaging shopping carts from creek

Prince Rupert RCMP have recently responded to several calls in the Prince Rupert area. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
UPDATE: Amber Alert for missing northern B.C. children cancelled

Representatives of The Coalition of First Nations for Finish Stewardship met in Campbell River on March 21, 2022. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty / Campbell River Mirror.
Three First Nations ‘offended’ by pro-salmon farm coalition action

Record high gas prices have left many motorists feeling pain at the pump. (File photo)
B.C. to provide $110 one-time rebate to relieve high gas prices