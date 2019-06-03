A Nanaimo RCMP search last Wednesday uncovered Kix Citton’s lost keys on her central Nanaimo property. (Photo submitted)

Police dog sniffs out Nanaimo woman’s car keys

RCMP training exercise happened in the right time, right place to help resident

Nanaimo RCMP happened to be doing police dog training at the exact time and place to be of great help to a local resident.

A search last Wednesday uncovered Kix Citton’s lost keys on her central Nanaimo property.

Police were training in the area that day and when they advised Citton of their activities there, she jokingly asked if they could find her keys, which she was pretty sure she had lost in her backyard.

“Searching for keys in [her] backyard is not an easy task as it consists of a variety of plants, shrubs, some weeds, thick and thorny rose bushes and a multitude of strawberry bushes,” noted an RCMP press release.

She had given up looking and already made trips to BCAA, her car dealership and a locksmith.

But after a 10-minute search, police dog Herc found the keys.

The press release noted that Citton was ecstatic to get her keys back.

“I can’t thank them enough for not only finding my keys but also for their dedication, their service and continued commitment to our community,” Citton said.

READ ALSO: Police dog work demonstrated to Nanaimo’s Block Watch captains

READ ALSO: Oceanside RCMP use police dog to collar suspect after Nanoose Bay vehicle theft

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP and police dog track suspect through wintry backcountry


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report
Next story
VIDEO: Tofino council apologizes for 1947 motion to ‘exclude Orientals’

Just Posted

Loggers Golf Tournament returns to Seven Hills Golf and Country Club

The North Island Logger’s Golf Tournament has been running for over 30 years.

Arterran is taking first steps to initiating pellet plant in Port Alice

Arterran intends to use cellulose, the waste wood left behind from logging projects, as raw material

Port Hardy Pride Day on hold as society looks at new date for festivities

“We’re doing everything we can to make this accessible to as many people as possible.”

Providence Place asks for tax debt forgiveness from District of Port Hardy

Providence Place Inn is asking for $60,310.00 to be forgiven by the District of Port Hardy.

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School receives $20,000 literacy fund grant

This local school will now have the means to revitalize its library.

VIDEO: Dolphins pursued into Quadra Island bay by Bigg’s orcas

Smaller mammals trapped in local waters for hours by the larger predators

‘Now the real work begins:’ Families urge action after missing women inquiry report

Indigenous women and families across Canada watched as the inquiry’s final report was released

North Island model and DJ advances to semi-finals in Maxim Cover Girl contest

Competition raises funds for Canadian Cancer Society

VIDEO: Tofino council apologizes for 1947 motion to ‘exclude Orientals’

Josie Osborne earned an emotional standing ovation inside the Clayoquot Sound Community Theatre.

Police dog sniffs out Nanaimo woman’s car keys

RCMP training exercise happened in the right time, right place to help resident

Bird bangers may have sparked blaze near B.C. church

Oliver RCMP said they found tampered with bird bangers at the scene of a fire

BC RCMP launch ‘fulsome review’ into 2012 interrogation of sex assault victim

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video footage of an “abhorrent” interrogation

Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction

Feeling lucky? $100K in hidden treasure still up for grabs in B.C. city

GoldHunt has left cases of coins in three Canadian cities

Most Read