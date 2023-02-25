Police tape cordons off a crime scene in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday April 9, 2015. Police and firefighters have responded to an explosion and fire near the Marine Building in Vancouver.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police tape cordons off a crime scene in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday April 9, 2015. Police and firefighters have responded to an explosion and fire near the Marine Building in Vancouver.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police, emergency crews respond to explosion, fire near Marine Building in Vancouver

Vancouver police said some buildings were evacuated and traffic in the area was affected

Police and firefighters responded to an explosion and fire Friday night near the Marine Building in Vancouver.

Fire Chief Karen Fry said on Twitter that crews were on the scene at an underground electrical vault fire, there were some reported injuries, and they were trying to protect buildings.

Vancouver police said some buildings were evacuated and traffic in the area was affected.

Police said they do not believe the explosion and fire near Burrard Street and West Cordova were caused by a criminal act.

TransLink said Waterfront Station was closed at the request of police for a time but was later reopened and normal service was resumed.

fireVancouver

Previous story
Assault charge laid in ‘media swarming’ one year ago at South Surrey border crossing

Just Posted

Oktopus is a major presence on the Canadian world music scene. (Submitted photo)
Klezmer sensations OKTOPUS performing March 5 at Civic Centre in Port Hardy

Have some thoughts about my thoughts? Email editor@northislandgazette.com
Tyson’s Thoughts: Dr. Alex Nataros and the community of Port Hardy

Tahsis is 66 km from Gold River, which is the closest community with a grocery store, since the Gold River Co-op opened. The Strathcona Regional District is looking into a bus service along the route between Tahsis and Campbell River, as well as one from Kyuquot to Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Regional District to look into weekly, bi-weekly bus service to west coast communities

Dr. Alex Nataros and his therapy dog Pearl. (Photo supplied)
NATAROS: A new vision for the North Island, the Community Health Centre