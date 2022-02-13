Police in Windsor, Ont. step up effort to end protest at Canada-U.S. border crossing

Police say they’re towing vehicles that are refusing to leave

Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police the power to enforce the law after protesters blocked the access leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions, in Windsor, Ont., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Police in Windsor, Ont., are resuming efforts to clear the Ambassador Bridge, a key border crossing between Canada and the U.S. where protesters opposed to COVID-19 public health restrictions have brought traffic to a standstill for days.

Windsor Police say enforcement actions are underway at the foot of the bridge, saying they’re towing vehicles still at the protest site and barring anyone else from arriving on scene.

Enforcement efforts got underway on Saturday morning, but appeared to reach an impasse in the afternoon as hundreds of protesters ignored requests to clear the area.

The Ontario Superior Court had granted an injunction on Friday ordering an end to the protests by 7 p.m. that night, but it was largely ignored.

The demonstration in Windsor, as well as cities and border crossings across Canada, are being held in solidarity with protesters who have jammed downtown Ottawa streets for more than two weeks.

The protesters are demanding an end to all public health measures imposed to combat COVID-19, while critics and public officials have described their actions as illegal and called for an end to the demonstrations.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP plan to investigate after ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters break through police barricade

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusOntario