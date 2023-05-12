Police incident closes street near North Cowichan/Duncan detachment Friday morning

According to neighbour John Proctor it began around 7 a.m.

Canada Avenue was closed and neighbours were shaken when a police incident unfolded outside the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment Friday morning, May 12.

The man’s ground floor apartment faces the RCMP station parking lot. He said that his next-door neighbour was outside and had seen a police officer putting something in the passenger side of his vehicle. The man’s neighbour then saw the cloud of dust from an SUV ramming the cruiser.

“I could see the roof of a police car in the ditch, and paramedics down there with someone,” he said.

The resident said that officers came to question residents of Canada Avenue’s Meadowglen apartments.

A 15-second video of what appears to be a portion of the incident is circulating on Facebook. It shows a police vehicle and a black SUV that appear to have been in a collision. A man gets out of the back door of the SUV as two police officers rapidly approach on foot. His hands are obscured in the video as he turns toward police. An officer raises his hands toward him in a shooting position and the man drops to the pavement.

The Municipality of North Cowichan sent out a tweet at 7:45 a.m. saying Canada Avenue was closed between the Trans Canada Highway and Beverly Street due to a police incident.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the incident, and will release more information later today, a spokesperson said.

