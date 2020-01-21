Humpback Road is closed at Irwin Road. Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a vehicle in the 3100-block of Humpback. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Police investigate homicide after man found dead in vehicle in Langford

West Shore RCMP, VIIMCU investigating

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is investigating a homicide on the West Shore after a man was found dead inside a vehicle.

West Shore RCMP said officers responded to a report of a single vehicle collision near the 3100-block of Humpback Road in Langford on Jan. 20 around 11:30 p.m.

Police attended the scene and found a dead man inside the vehicle. West Shore RCMP said foul play is suspected and the death is being investigated as a homicide, with VIIMCU leading the investigation. Currently, West Shore RCMP and VIIMCU are gathering evidence.

READ ALSO: RCMP confirms foul play in death of 60-year-old Metchosin man

Police said no suspects have been arrested.

Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP said the investigation is in its early stages and that police will not be releasing the victim’s name.

Investigators are seeking witnesses who may have been in the area of the 3100-block of Humpback Road between the hours of 9 p.m. and midnight on Jan. 20. Anyone who may have been a witness is being asked to come forward and speak to police.

READ ALSO: RCMP identifies persons of interest in murder of Metchosin man

“Investigators will be in the area canvassing the neighbourhood,” Saggar said. “The public is asked to review any home security video surveillance and vehicle dash camera that may have captured suspicious activity.”

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit information line at 250-380-6211.

