Police investigating beheading of SFU Gandhi statue

Burnaby RCMP say power tool was likely used to remove head of bronze statue

Burnaby RCMP are investigating after someone vandalized a bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Simon Fraser University. (Black Press Media file photo)

Burnaby RCMP say a power tool was likely used to behead a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Simon Fraser University earlier this week.

Someone first reported the vandalism to the detachment on Monday evening (March 27) around 8:30 p.m.

RCMP say they’re still in the early stages of their investigation and don’t yet know when the head of the statue was removed, but that a power tool was likely necessary to slice through the bronze.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 604-646-9999.

More to come.

Breaking NewsCrimeSFU