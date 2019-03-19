A portion of Smith Drive in Armstrong remains closed after a “live grenade” was found Tuesday, March 19. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

UPDATE: Explosive Disposal Unit has arrived on scene where ‘live grenade’ discovered

Police are awaiting the arrival of the disposal unit

UPDATE: 10:50 a.m.

The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit has arrived on scene in Armstrong where a ‘live grenade’ was discovered Tuesday night.

UPDATE: 9:39 a.m.

Smith Drive in Armstrong remains closed as police await the arrival of an ordnance disposal unit.

The ordnance was discovered at around 5 p.m. near the entrance to a parking lot between Dairy Queen and the Anchor Inn Pub.

A reporter on scene said the disposal unit is expected to arrive by 10:30 a.m.

UPDATE: 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 20

A portion of one of Armstrong’s main roads remain closed after the discovery of an explosive late Tuesday afternoon.

The ordnance was discovered on Smith Drive at around 5 p.m.

“I’m told a live grenade was found by an entrance to a parking lot between Dairy Queen and the Anchor Inn (Pub),” said Armstrong Mayor Chris Pieper late Tuesday evening, adding the device wasn’t dug up.

“It had to be placed there by somebody. It wasn’t excavated or something like that. Somebody had to set it there.”

RCMP were called and Pieper said that particular portion of Smith Drive was barricaded.

READ ALSO: Live mortar found in Coldstream

“Protocol is that everyone and everything within 200 feet of where the explosive was discovered be evacuated,” he said. “They closed Dairy Queen and the Anchor Inn. Everybody was very receptive. They may not have liked it but they left in an orderly fashion.”

Officers will stay on-site with the explosive until an expert comes to dispose of it.

RCMP media relations officer Cst. Kelly Brett said there is no new information Wednesday morning.

“Scene is still being secured and EDU is on the way,” she said.

Smith Drive going into Armstrong from Highway 97A remains open.

