A 38-year-old Vancouver man was playing cards and drinking coffee with a group of friends inside a cafe near West 4th Avenue and Alma Street at around 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2023. (Vancouver police handout)

Police look for suspect in hate crime against Arabic-speaking man in Vancouver

A white woman can be seen spitting on a group of men playing cards in surveillance video

Police continue are looking for a woman who is accused of spitting on a stranger in a west-side coffee shop in what investigators believe was a anti-Arabic hate crime.

According to police, a 38-year-old Vancouver man was playing cards and drinking coffee with a group of friends inside a cafe near West 4th Avenue and Alma Street at around 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 26.

After initially engaging in friendly conversation, the suspect asked the men what language they were speaking.

“When one of the men told her they were speaking Arabic, the woman allegedly made a racial comment, poured coffee on their table, and walked out,” Const. Tania Visintin said.

“She returned later, walked up to the same group, and spat in the victim’s face.”

Investigators continue to probe the incident but have yet to identify the suspect. On Friday (April 14), police released images of the woman in hopes the public can help identify her.

“This kind of assault is humiliating and degrading,” Visintin said. “Every indication is that the victim was singled out because of his language and ethnicity.”

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or has information about the assault, is asked to call investigators at 604-717-4021.

Hate crimes

