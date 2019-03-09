Police looking for witnesses after pregnant woman assaulted in Penticton

Penticton RCMP are looking for witnesses in an attack on a pregnant woman.

Police said in a news release Friday that the incident happened at 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 20 while the woman, who is eight-months pregnant, was walking alone in a parking lot at 60 Calgary Avenue.

The attack happened after the woman walked past a man pushing a shopping cart, according to Const. James Grandy. The man muttered some obscenities toward her, before pushing his cart at her legs.

As the woman tried to move herself out of the way, the man struck her in the face. The woman yelled for help, and several unknown witnesses ran over to help her.

The man was seen disappearing along a nearby trail.

The woman’s injuries included a swollen eye. She told police that she recalled the man saying he was a “furion and a human.”

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-20s and roughly 5’9”. He was wearing dark square rimmed glasses and a blue and yellow coloured toque.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

