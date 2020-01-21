Police recover body of Tofino man near Hot Springs Cove

An RCMP dive team has recovered the body of a Tofino man in his 50s.

An RCMP dive team has recovered the body of a Tofino man in his 50s near Hot Springs Cove.

“Our fact-finding investigation will determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death,” the BC Coroners Service’s communications manager Andy Watson told the Westerly News Tuesday morning. “It would be premature at this early stage of our investigation to comment on cause of death; our investigative processes take time to establish these details.”

Watson declined to comment on whether the coroner service’s investigation is related to the dissapearance of Dan Kortes, who was last seen on Jan. 4. Friends had located Kortes’ dog and boat near Hot Springs Cove on Jan. 5.

This story will be updated as soon as new information comes in.



