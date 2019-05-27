Jordan Holling hasn’t been seen since the early hours of Oct. 16, 2017, when surveillance cameras spotted him near Highway 19.

Police renew call for public help in search for Island teen

Jordan Holling disappeared in the early hours of Oct. 16, 2017

Police and the family of Jordan Holling are renewing their plea to the public, asking anyone with information about the disappearance of the missing teenager to come forward.

Locating Holling is still very much a priority more than a year and a half after he disappeared, the police said in a media release on Saturday.

“(H)is welfare is of the utmost importance to us, his family and friends, and the community,” Cpl. Chad Murray said in the release. “If anyone knows anything that might bring Jordan home, please contact the police immediately.”

On October 15, 2017, Holling left work at a Campbell River A&W and went to a friend’s home on 16th Avenue in Campbell River. He left there sometime between 1 a.m. and 2:00 am to walk a short distance to his home.

He never arrived home that night and did not show up for work later that day.

READ MORE: Campbell River teen Jordan Holling still missing one year later

READ MORE: Campbell River RCMP request help locating missing youth

According to the Campbell River RCMP, the last sighting of Holling was on Highway 19 in the Campbellton area at approximately 2:00 AM on Monday, October 16, 2017.

At the time of his disappearance, Holling was 17 years old. He is described as being five-foot-eleven and 145 pounds. He had shaggy brown hair, wore glasses and was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeved sweat shirt, black pants and black shoes with white soles.

The disappearance is described as out of character.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Holling, please contact the Campbell River RCMP. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Gunned-down Abbotsford cop was ‘ambushed’ by shooter, Crown says

Just Posted

Pride Day is coming to Port Hardy in late August

“It’s a day where allies and people who identify as LGBTQ+ can come out and be safe”

Relay for Life hits the NISS track for a beautiful night of honouring cancer survivors

It had been four years since Relay for Life was last held in the North Island town of Port McNeill.

VIDEO: North Island’s 2019 Local Hero Awards

The Local Hero Awards ceremony created a platform for stories that make our communities strong.

Resident thinks Furney Place could potentially be a dangerous road, wants cement barriers installed

“I acknowledge that although speed is not a factor in my concern, aged drivers and distractions are”

‘Out of the Interior: Survival of the Small-town Cinema in British Columbia’ is coming to Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill

On Saturday, June 8 at 7:00 p.m., ‘Out of the Interior’ documentary will screen at Gate House Theatre.

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

Gunned-down Abbotsford cop was ‘ambushed’ by shooter, Crown says

Oscar Arfmann faces trial for first-degree murder of Const. John Davidson

North Island Timing Association brings back drag races to airport

Race dates are: June 22-23, July 20-21, and August 24-25.

Police renew call for public help in search for Island teen

Jordan Holling disappeared in the early hours of Oct. 16, 2017

VIDEO: Sister of accused is third charged in torched SUV death of B.C. teen

Harjot Singh Deo faces second degree murder charge in 2017 death

Facebook, Microsoft sign onto Canada’s declaration on electoral integrity

This includes removing phoney social-media accounts and fake content

Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election campaign

They believe they were shuffled out of Liberal caucus because she would not interfere with SNC-Lavalin

Free puppies: Canadian woman issues warning about cruel and unusual scam

Police say there’s little they can do about the scam

UPDATED: Category 2 fire ban coming to B.C.’s south coast on Thursday

Ban covers backyard burns, debris burning

Most Read