The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is investigating a murder in Saanich, after a man’s body was found Sept. 8. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police say man found in Greater Victoria home Wednesday was murdered

Saanich police discover body midday after responding to a 911 call, Island crime unit investigating

The discovery of a dead man at a Saanich home on Wednesday (Sept. 8) is being treated as a homicide, Saanich police say.

Officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 11:30 a.m. at a residence on Battleford Avenue and found the man’s body. The investigation has been taken over by the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.

As the investigation continues, the residence is being held by police and the name of the deceased will not be released until the identity is confirmed and the family has been notified, police said in a release.

Police called the incident “isolated,” adding it is probable that the subjects knew each other.

Anyone with any information on the situation is asked to contact the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.

