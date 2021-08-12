Mounties say a man is in hot water for landing a helicopter to pick up a cool treat in a Saskatchewan town. A helicopter, which landed in a parking lot, is seen in Tisdale, Sask., in a July 31, 2021, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Mounties say a man is in hot water for landing a helicopter to pick up a cool treat in a Saskatchewan town. A helicopter, which landed in a parking lot, is seen in Tisdale, Sask., in a July 31, 2021, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Police say nothing cool about picking up your Dairy Queen takeout by chopper

Saskatchewan man charged after landing helicopter at ice cream shop in small town

Mounties say a man is in hot water for landing a helicopter to pick up a cool treat in a Saskatchewan town.

RCMP said in a news release Tuesday that they received a complaint on July 31 that a helicopter had landed in a high-traffic parking lot in Tisdale, which is about 215 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

They said the helicopter blew up dust and debris through the area that includes schools and an aquatic centre.

An investigation determined the landing was not an emergency.

Police said a passenger left the helicopter and went into a nearby Dairy Queen restaurant to buy an ice cream cake.

Officers said the pilot, who is a 34-year-old man from Leroy, Sask., had a licence to fly the helicopter but landed in an illegal spot.

The man, who has not been named, was charged with dangerous operation of an aircraft and is to appear in court next month.

Kiara Broeckel, who works at the Dairy Queen, said store employees didn’t know the customer had arrived by helicopter until the RCMP news release.

Since then, she said town residents have visited to ask if there is going to be another fly by and if the ice cream cakes are really worth a helicopter trip.

“Apparently they are,” said Broeckel. “I wouldn’t think you would take a helicopter to go get ice cream, but I guess some people do.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Ice-cream-eating bear draws controversy

Crime

Previous story
Port Alberni senior rages against city council voting itself a 40% pay hike
Next story
Fire smoke smothers Vancouver Island amid heat wave

Just Posted

Tyson’s Thoughts is a column posted online at northislandgazette.com and in print on Wednesday’s. Have some thoughts about my thoughts? Email editor@northislandgazette.com
Vacation is good for the soul, and so is swimming in the ocean

A boil water advisory has been issued by the Town of Port McNeill. (Town of Port McNeill Facebook photo)
Port McNeill issues boil water advisory after trace amounts of E. coli found in sample

North Island NDP MLA Michele Babchuk. (Photo contributed)
MLA says skills training will help people in the North Island get back to work

The District of Port Hardy shut down a section of Market Street for road repairs this week. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Road upgrades causing detours in downtown Port Hardy