The downtown Vancouver skyline is seen in an aerial view from east Vancouver, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The downtown Vancouver skyline is seen in an aerial view from east Vancouver, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police say search for boater in waters off Vancouver now a missing persons file

46-year-old Surrey, B.C., man has not been seen since renting a motorboat from Granville Island

A full-scale search for a boater missing in the waters off Vancouver has been scaled back and turned over to police as a missing persons file.

Vancouver police confirm a 46-year-old Surrey, B.C., man has not been seen since renting a motorboat from Granville Island on Wednesday.

Police say he was planning to cross English Bay heading toward Bowen Island.

A search was launched later that day when an empty and drifting five metre boat was spotted in the bay.

An air and water search continued Wednesday and resumed Thursday but police say no sign of the lone boater has been found.

They say they are trying to determine what caused the man to go overboard.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Air, water search underway after empty powerboat found drifting off Vancouver

Search and Rescue

Previous story
Six weekend BC Ferries sailings cancelled due to staff shortages
Next story
Dutch digital investigator testifies at B.C.’s Amanda Todd harassment trial

Just Posted

Port McNeill Community Events Facebook photo
Chief Administrative Officer position is now vacant in the Town of Port McNeill

The Island K’ulut’a. (BC Ferries photo)
BC Ferries wishes North Island high school students a great graduation day

Canadian music legend Mick Dalla-Vee brings his Idols and Icons show to Vancouver Island communities June 10-12, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Canadian singer Mick Dalla-Vee brings Idols and Icons to Vancouver Island towns

Tim Sangha, a member of the Nanaimo-based business partnership that has owned the Scarlet Ibis Pub and Restaurant since November 2020, presents a carving by woodcarver Rick Rotar of the Ibis business logo to Patricia Gwynne who owned and operated the Island’s most remote pub for more than 40 years. (Scarlet Ibis image)
New business partners breathe new life into Vancouver Island’s most remote pub