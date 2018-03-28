Police say Vancouver Island city is a ‘cyborg-free zone’

Nanaimo RCMP arrested a man earlier this month who claimed he had come face-to-face with a cyborg.

According to an e-mail to the News Bulletin, police arrived at a location in the 500 block of Ninth Street on March 15 at about 6 p.m. to deal with a call regarding an unwanted person.

They located an individual who claimed an encounter with a cyborg, and RCMP “proceeded to explain that Nanaimo is a cyborg-free zone,” noted a police press release.

The release added that while RCMP officers are trained to deal with many different types of situations, “handling cyborgs seemed to have been left off the training syllabus at depot.”

The man was taken to cells at the RCMP detachment and police say alcohol was a factor in the incident.


