RCMP asked residents living at Lynes Creek Road and Highway 97 north of Williams Lake to stay in their homes on Jan. 29, 2020. Police set up road blocks and were checking vehicles. (Photo submitted)

Two arrested north of Williams Lake after police warn residents to stay inside

Officers had also warned drivers near Lynes Creek Road not to pick up pedestrians

Two suspects have been arrested in the Cariboo following an hours-long police search and a public warning.

The Williams Lake Tribune received reports of a large police presence along Highway 97 near Lynes Creek Road, about 25 kilometres from Williams Lake, around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Residents on Lynes Creek Road were told to stay inside, and any drivers were told not to pick up pedestrians, as Mounties set up road blocks and stopped vehicles as they hunted for suspects.

It is still unclear what kind of crime may have been committed or whether anyone has been hurt. No information has been provided about the suspects.

Both roads have since re-opened.

The Tribune will report any updates as soon as they come in.


