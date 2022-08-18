Jesse Bachmeier was believed to be hiking in the Flower Ridge area of Strathcona Park off of Westmin Road and has not been heard from since Aug. 16. If you have seen Bachmeier or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Campbell River RCMP immediately at 250-286-6221. Photo contrivuted

Jesse Bachmeier was believed to be hiking in the Flower Ridge area of Strathcona Park off of Westmin Road and has not been heard from since Aug. 16. If you have seen Bachmeier or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Campbell River RCMP immediately at 250-286-6221. Photo contrivuted

UPDATE: Missing Strathcona Park hiker found

Was believed to be hiking Flower Ridge of the Westmin Road

UPDATE: Campbell River RCMP stated “Campbell River RCMP are pleased to announce that the male initially reported missing on Aug. 18 has been located and is safe.

“Police would like to thank the community for their concern and help.”

The Campbell River RCMP were seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 32-year-old Campbell River man, Jesse Bachmeier.

Bachmeier was believed to be hiking in the Flower Ridge area of Strathcona Park off Westmin Road and had not been heard from since Aug. 16.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverSearch and RescueStrathcona Park

Previous story
B.C. COVID cases undercounted 100-fold amid less PCR testing, modelling group says
Next story
Northwest B.C. MP calls for northern passport office

Just Posted

Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com
LETTER: Resident has concerns about Stink Creek Park

Port Hardy council discussed a letter from DFO at its Aug. 9 meeting. (North Island Gazette file photo)
DFO sends letter to Port Hardy council, salmon farming industry consultations coming soon

VIHA logo
Overnight service interruption extended at Cormorant Island Community Health Centre

Port McNeill mayor Gaby Wickstrom is running for office again. (Supplied photo)
Port McNeill mayor announces she will be running again in next municipal election