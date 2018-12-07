A stock photo of Mark Istephan, provided to Black Press by Port Moody PD. (Port Moody Police Department)

Police seek missing man from Vancouver Island

Mark Istephan, 47, was last seen Nov. 30 when he discharged himself from a hospital in the Lower Mainland

Police in Port Moody are asking to public to keep an eye for a missing Island man.

Mark Istephan, 47, was last seen Nov. 30 when he discharged himself from Eagle Ridge Hospital. His family have not heard from him and are concerned for his -well being. He is described as a male of Middle Eastern descent, measuring 6 feet tall and weighing 181 pounds. Police note his vehicle should be noticeable—a hot pink Mitsubishi Mirage, B.C. license plate #CD6 47X.

Anyone with information regarding Mark Istephan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Port Moody Police Department at 604-461-3456.

A pink Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback, similar to Mark Istephan’s registered vehicle (Port Moody Police Department)

