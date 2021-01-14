Nanaimo RCMP seek public assistance after numerous tire slashings between Jan. 12-14. (News Bulletin file)

Police seek public’s help after ‘tire slashing spree’ in central Nanaimo

Ten reports of slashed tires in the last three days, say Nanaimo RCMP

Police are seeking the public’s help after 20 tires were pierced in the central Nanaimo area over the last three days.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, there were 10 reports from vehicle owners of slashed tries between Tuesday and today, Jan. 14, with tires destroyed in almost all of the incidents.

The “slashing spree” took place overnight in a number of locations, with Country Club Drive and Ross, Bournemouth, Meredith and Boxwood roads areas targeted, police said.

Investigators determined that in all cases, the vehicles were parked on the street in front of homes, condos, or apartment buildings, said the press release, and either one, or both tires, on one side of the vehicles were slashed with a sharp object. There are no suspects or witnesses and the damage is estimated to be in the thousands of dollars, the press release said.

“These events are absolutely senseless and have caused considerable financial strain to many,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the press release. “Vehicle owners were also tasked with making alternate arrangements to get to work, finding rides for their kids to school and having to replace their tires,”

Anyone who has information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, citing file #2021-1490.

