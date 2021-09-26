(File photo)

(File photo)

Police seek witnesses after 35-year-old man dies in auto crash near Parksville

Single vehicle went off the road at Exit 51 offramp

The B.C. Highway Patrol is seeking public assistance with the investigation into a fatal motor vehicle incident near Parksville on Friday night (Sept. 24).

Cpl. Michelle LeBrun of the BCHP in Parksville reported that at approximately 10 p.m. on Friday, a vehicle was travelling north on the Inland Island Highway and went off the road at the Exit 51 offramp to Parksville.

The vehicle rolled over and landed on its roof. There were two occupants in the vehicle, a 35-year-old male passenger and a 35-year-old female driver, both from the Parksville Qualicum Beach area. The man was pronounced dead at scene and the woman was airlifted to hospital.

LeBrun said BCHP Parksville would like to thank all of the many people who stopped to render aid, to the Oceanside RCMP and to the fire and ambulance crews for their assistance on the scene. BCHP asks any witnesses, anyone in attendance at the scene or anyone with dash cam footage to please contact them at 250-954-2953.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

ParksvilleRCMPTraffic

