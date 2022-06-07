Justin Smith of Courtenay was last heard from on May 27, 2022. Photo submitted

Police seeking help to locate 40-year-old Courtenay outdoorsman

Justin Smith was last heard from on May 27

The Comox Valley RCMP is requesting assistance from the public to locate a 40-year-old Courtenay man reported missing on June 4, 2022.

Justin Smith was last heard from on May 27. He is approximately 6’2, average build with brown hair and blue eyes and he was last known to be wearing a dark work jacket with black Carhartt pants.

“We are still gathering information and speaking with witnesses regarding Justin’s potential whereabouts,” said Comox Valley RCMP spokesperson Const. Monika Terragni. “We know that he is an outdoorsman and has extensive knowledge and a love for the backcountry here in the Comox Valley.”

Smith is believed to be travelling in a black 1992 Toyota Hilux with a B.C. Licence plate: HB132W.

If you see Justin Smith or know where he is, call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321. To remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

