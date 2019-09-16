Police seize drugs, money in raid of room at hotel in Duncan

Police seize drugs and money at local motel in raid. (File photo)

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP’s street crime unit seized drugs and money after they executed a search warrant at a local hotel in the City of Duncan near Alexander Street on Sept. 11.

Investigators located suspected fentanyl/heroin, methamphetamine, scales, more than $2,500 dollars in cash and other drug trafficking paraphernalia.

A brass knuckled knife and numerous stolen retail items were also seized during the search.

A 31-year-old woman from Ontario was arrested at the scene and is scheduled to make her first appearance in court in December.

“This particular business has been the subject of substantial police investigations over the past several years, causing a strain on the area residents and police resources.” said RCMP Cpl. Trevor March.

“RCMP investigators will continue targeted enforcement as well as engaging local and provincial partners to ensure these issues come to an end.”

