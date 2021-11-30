(AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Police warn of counterfeit money being used on Vancouver Island

Counterfeit $100 and $50 Canadian bills have been used at Port Alberni businesses

The Port Alberni RCMP detachment is putting out a warning about counterfeit money circulating in Port Alberni and elsewhere on Vancouver Island.

As of Nov. 26, 2021, Port Alberni RCMP had received four reports of counterfeit $100 Canadian bills and two reports of counterfeit $50 bills being used at local businesses.

According to the RCMP, the bills look like “an older series of bills” and the serial number identified to date is EJA8914981.

“There could be other editions in circulation,” warned Sgt. Peter Dionne, operations support NCO for the Port Alberni RCMP detachment.

There are four other locations on Vancouver Island where the $100 bills have been used, although the RCMP did not specify where.

“Identifying the persons using the counterfeit currency is challenging and, ideally, their images are captured on camera,” said Dionne.

If you find a counterfeit bill, the RCMP recommends contacting your local detachment with information about who used the bill.

“Information that may assist includes physical descriptions, clothing, vehicle descriptions, associates, direction of travel, and a photo, if safe to take,” said Dionne.

