Police watchdog investigating death of Vancouver Island woman

Port Alberni RCMP had dealt with woman in April incident hours previously

Surrey, B.C. – The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC is investigating after a woman in Port Alberni died hours after RCMP had attended a call at her residence last month.

On April 20, 2020, Port Alberni RCMP responded to a call at the woman’s home at 6:20 p.m. Officers speaking with the affected person became concerned for her wellbeing and contacted Emergency Health Services (EHS) to attend and assess her, according to the IIO.

The woman declined to speak with EHS and officers left her residence.

A family member later found the woman in medical distress in her home, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene when EHS arrived a second time.

Neither the woman’s name nor address were provided to media.

The IIO, an independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia, will investigate to determine what role, if any, the officers’ actions or inaction may have played into the death of the female. The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

The IIO is asking for any person who saw, heard or recorded the incident to contact the IIO Witness Line toll free at 1-855-446-8477.


