FILE – People wear masks as they pass a pharmacy offering flu shots in downtown Calgary, Alta., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Pop up flu vaccine clinic happening Friday, Dec. 9 at Hardy Bay Drugstore

While there, you can meet Port Hardy’s newest doctor who’s recently moved to town, Alex Nataros

With surging influenza infections happening this holiday season, there will be a pop up flu vaccine clinic at the Hardy Bay Drugstore Friday, Dec. 9, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

While there, you can meet Port Hardy’s newest doctor who’s recently moved to town, Alex Nataros.

So far, more than 1.5 million British Columbians have received this year’s influenza vaccine, according to the executive lead for the vaccine operations program, Dr. Penny Ballem. She said as of Dec. 5 over 50 per cent of people aged 65-plus and 40 to 45 per cent of those with a chronic illness have gotten the vaccine.

with file from Black Press

Doctorsflu season

