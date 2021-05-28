Port Alberni police dog ‘Jammer’ catches alleged drug traffickers in Port McNeill

During the search officers located and seized large quantity of suspected Cocaine

The Port McNeill RCMP arrested two people after they were found in possession of illegal drugs.

On May 20, members of the Port McNeill RCMP Detachment along with Port Alberni RCMP Police Service Dog “Jammer” executed a drug trafficking search warrant on a residence in the 2000 Block of Chelan Crescent in Port McNeill, says a post from the Port McNeill RCMP’s Facebook.

“During the search officers located and seized large quantity of suspected Cocaine, along with additional evidence of drug trafficking. An adult male and female were arrested for trafficking cocaine and are expected to be summoned to court at a later date.”

Once the RCMP complete their investigation, they will decide if there is enough evidence to recommend to Crown counsel that a charge be laid against the accused person. RCMP generally don’t release names of those arrested until they have been charged.

